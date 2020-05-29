NA
Irresistible (2020)

Comedy
Release Date
May 29, 2020
Director
Jon Stewart
Writer
Jon Stewart
Cast
Steve Carell, Rose Byrne, Chris Cooper, Topher Grace, Natasha Lyonne, Mackenzie Davis, CJ Wilson, Will Sasso
Studio
Focus Features
Running Time
Not available
MPAA Rating
Not Rated

Written and directed by Jon Stewart, Irresistible is a comedy about what happens when a small Wisconsin town becomes the main attraction of our political circus. After the Democrat’s top strategist Gary (Steve Carell) sees a video of a retired Marine Colonel (Chris Cooper) standing up for the rights of his town’s undocumented workers, Gary believes he has found the key to winning back the Heartland. However, when the Republicans counter him by sending in... Full synopsis »

This movie review is currently away from the desk. Please come again.
