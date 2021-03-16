Islands (2021)Drama
94 min.
Release Date
March 16, 2021 (Limited)
Director
Writer
Studio
NA
Running Time
94 minutes
MPAA Rating
Not Rated
Joshua, a shy middle-aged Filipino immigrant, has lived in the comfort of his parents’ home his entire life. As their health declines he longs for a partner, terrified of being alone after they pass.... Full synopsis »
MOVIE REVIEW
Capsule Review: In Islands, a middle-aged Filipino immigrant who has lived with his parents his entire life faces the prospect of being alone as his aging father’s health declines rapidly. A quaint, quiet, and somewhat somber drama, the movie is driven by a pensive performance by Rogelio Balagtas. He shares an awkward but believable chemistry with Sheila Lotuaco, who plays his father’s caregiver. A decent though not particularly powerful character study, Islands appears to do what writer/director Martin Edralin set out to do, but its slow pace and minimalist charm will only appeal to a small subset of moviegoers. Full movie review »