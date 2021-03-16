Islands movie poster
B-
FilmJabber
NA
Users
YOUR RATING
A
B
C
D
F
Islands
Islands movie poster

Islands (2021)

Drama
94 min.
Release Date
March 16, 2021 (Limited)
Director
Martin Edralin
Writer
Martin Edralin
Cast
Rogelio Balagtas, Sheila Lotuaco, Esteban Comilang, Vangie Alcasid, Pablo Quiogue
Studio
NA
Running Time
94 minutes
MPAA Rating
Not Rated

Joshua, a shy middle-aged Filipino immigrant, has lived in the comfort of his parents’ home his entire life. As their health declines he longs for a partner, terrified of being alone after they pass.

... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

Capsule Review: In Islands, a middle-aged Filipino immigrant who has lived with his parents his entire life faces the prospect of being alone as his aging father’s health declines rapidly. A quaint, quiet, and somewhat somber drama, the movie is driven by a pensive performance by Rogelio Balagtas. He shares an awkward but believable chemistry with Sheila Lotuaco, who plays his father’s caregiver. A decent though not particularly powerful character study, Islands appears to do what writer/director Martin Edralin set out to do, but its slow pace and minimalist charm will only appeal to a small subset of moviegoers. Full movie review »
B-
FilmJabber
NA
Users
YOUR RATING
A
B
C
D
F
MOVIE FEATURES
Best Picture Contender 'The Father' Arrives on PVOD Best Picture Contender 'The Father' Arrives on PVOD
Is 'Nobody' as Badass as 'John Wick'? Is 'Nobody' as Badass as 'John Wick'?
Zack Snyder's Justice League: Far Superior, Still Flawed Zack Snyder's Justice League: Far Superior, Still Flawed
Biting 'Promising Young Woman' Debuts on DVD Biting 'Promising Young Woman' Debuts on DVD