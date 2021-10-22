Jackass Forever movie poster
NA
NA
Jackass Forever movie poster

Jackass Forever (2021)

Comedy
Release Date
October 22, 2021
Director
Jeff Tremaine
Writer
NA
Cast
Johnny Knoxville, Steve-O, Chris Pontius, Dave England, Wee Man, Danger Ehren, Preston Lacy,  Jasper, Rachel Wolfson, Sean McInerney, Zach Holmes, Eric Manaka
Studio
Paramount Pictures
Running Time
Not available
MPAA Rating
Not Rated

Celebrating the joy of being back together with your best friends and a perfectly executed shot to the dingdong, the original jackass crew return for another round of hilarious, wildly absurd, and often dangerous displays of comedy with a little help from some exciting new cast.  Johnny and the team push the envelope even further on October 22 in jackass forever

MOVIE REVIEW

This movie review is currently away from the desk. Please come again.
NA
NA
