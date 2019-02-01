NA
Jacob's Ladder (2019) - Movie Details

Suspense
Release Date
February 1, 2019 (Limited)
Director
David M. Rosenthal
Writer
Jeff Buhler, Sarah Thorp
Cast
Michael Ealy, Jesse Williams, Nicole Beharie
Studio
LD Entertainment
Running Time
Not available
MPAA Rating
Rated R for language, some violence, sexuality and drug content

An urban reimagining of the 90s-cult classic. After losing his brother in combat, Jacob Singer returns home from Afghanistan only to be pulled into a mind-twisting state of paranoia as he realizes that his brother is alive and life is not what it seems.... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

This movie review is currently away from the desk. Please come again.
