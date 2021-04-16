Release Date
April 16, 2021 (Limited)
Running Time
97 minutes
MPAA Rating
Not Rated
An explosive new power comes into the mundane life of Anne Fedder (Barbara Crampton), upending her 30-year marriage to Pastor Jakob Fedder (Larry Fessenden) and threatening to leave a trail of dead bodies throughout their small, sleepy town...... Full synopsis »
MOVIE REVIEW
A deliciously entertaining and blood-splattered romp, Jakob’s Wife is a creative, unique vampire story, in which the wife of a pastor starts to turn into a creature of the night, leaving a wake of dead bodies but also injecting new passion into their stale marriage. Full movie review »