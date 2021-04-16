Jakob's Wife movie poster
Jakob's Wife
Jakob's Wife (2021)

Comedy Horror
97 min.
Release Date
April 16, 2021 (Limited)
Director
Travis Stevens
Writer
Travis Stevens, Kathy Charles, Mark Steensland
Cast
Barbara Crampton, Larry Fessenden, Bonnie Aarons, Mark Kelly, Sarah Lind, Robert Rusler, Nyisha Bell, Phil Brooks
Studio
AMP International
Running Time
97 minutes
MPAA Rating
Not Rated

An explosive new power comes into the mundane life of Anne Fedder (Barbara Crampton), upending her 30-year marriage to Pastor Jakob Fedder (Larry Fessenden) and threatening to leave a trail of dead bodies throughout their small, sleepy town...

A deliciously entertaining and blood-splattered romp, Jakob’s Wife is a creative, unique vampire story, in which the wife of a pastor starts to turn into a creature of the night, leaving a wake of dead bodies but also injecting new passion into their stale marriage. Full movie review »
