No Time to Die
No Time to Die (2021)

Action
Rated PG-13
163 min.
Release Date
October 8, 2021
Digital Date
November 9, 2021 (Premium VOD)
Director
Cary Joji Fukunaga
Writer
Neal Purvis, Robert Wade
Cast
Daniel Craig, Rami Malek, Léa Seydoux, Lashana Lynch, Ben Whishaw, Naomie Harris, Billy Magnussen, Ana de Armas, Rory Kinnear, David Dencik, Dali Benssalah, Jeffrey Wright, Ralph Fiennes
Studio
Annapurna Pictures
Running Time
163 minutes
MPAA Rating
Rated PG-13 for sequences of violence and action, some disturbing images, brief strong language and some suggestive material

Bond has left active service and is enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica. His peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up asking for help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.

... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

Remember who you are, Mr. Bond.
