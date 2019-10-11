Jexi movie poster
Jexi (2019)

Comedy
Release Date
October 11, 2019 (Limited)
Director
Jon Lucas, Scott Moore
Writer
Jon Lucas, Scott Moore
Cast
Adam Devine, Alexandra Shipp, Ron Funches, Charlyne Yi, Wanda Sykes, Justin Hartley, Kid Cudi, Michael Peña, Rose Byrne
Studio
CBS Films
Running Time
Not available
MPAA Rating
Not Rated

Phil (Adam Devine) has a major dependency issue - he’s addicted to his phone. He has no friends, he has a job writing pop culture “Top 10” lists, and his love life is non-existent. But his Facebook status is about to change. When he is forced to upgrade his phone, the latest model comes with an unexpected feature...Jexi (Rose Byrne) – an A.I. life coach, virtual assistant and cheerleader. With her help, Phil begins to... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

