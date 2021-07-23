Joe Bell movie poster
NA
FilmJabber
NA
Users
YOUR RATING
A
B
C
D
F
Joe Bell movie poster

Joe Bell (2021)

Drama
93 min.
Release Date
July 23, 2021 (Limited)
Director
Reinaldo Marcus Green
Writer
Diana Ossana, Larry McMurtry
Cast
Mark Wahlberg,  Connie Britton,  Reid Miller,  Gary Sinise
Studio
Roadside Attractions
Running Time
93 minutes
MPAA Rating
Not Rated

From filmmaker Reinaldo Marcus Green (MONSTERS AND MEN; upcoming KING RICHARD), along with the Academy Award-winning writing team behind BROKEBACK MOUNTAIN (Diana Ossana & Larry McMurtry) and Academy Award nominee Mark Wahlberg, JOE BELL tells the intimate and emotional true story of an Oregonian father who pays tribute to his gay teenage son Jadin, embarking on a self-reflective walk across America to speak his heart to heartland citizens about the real and terrifying costs of... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

This movie review is currently away from the desk. Please come again.
NA
FilmJabber
NA
Users
YOUR RATING
A
B
C
D
F
MOVIE FEATURES
'Luca' Ain't Got 'Soul' 'Luca' Ain't Got 'Soul'
'Gaia' is the New Horror Movie to Watch 'Gaia' is the New Horror Movie to Watch
Watch the Final 'Tomorrow War' Trailer Watch the Final 'Tomorrow War' Trailer
'In the Heights' Soars 'In the Heights' Soars