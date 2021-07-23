Joe Bell (2021)Drama
93 min.
Release Date
July 23, 2021 (Limited)
Director
Writer
Studio
Running Time
93 minutes
MPAA Rating
Not Rated
From filmmaker Reinaldo Marcus Green (MONSTERS AND MEN; upcoming KING RICHARD), along with the Academy Award-winning writing team behind BROKEBACK MOUNTAIN (Diana Ossana & Larry McMurtry) and Academy Award nominee Mark Wahlberg, JOE BELL tells the intimate and emotional true story of an Oregonian father who pays tribute to his gay teenage son Jadin, embarking on a self-reflective walk across America to speak his heart to heartland citizens about the real and terrifying costs of... Full synopsis »
MOVIE REVIEW
This movie review is currently away from the desk. Please come again.