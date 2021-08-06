John and the Hole

In this enigmatic and unsettling meditation on adolescent angst, 13-year-old John (Charlie Shotwell) discovers an unfinished bunker while exploring the neighboring woods—a deep hole in the ground. Seemingly without provocation, he drugs his affluent parents (Michael C. Hall and Jennifer Ehle) and older sister (Taissa Farmiga), holding them captive within the bunker. As they anxiously wait for John to free them from the hole, the boy returns home, where he can finally enjoy and explore... Full synopsis »

A 13-year-old boy drugs his family and traps them in an unfinished bunker in the woods in the directly titled. That’s right, the boy’s name is John, and John apparently doesn’t like his family. Or just he wants to be alone for a few days. Or he’s a sociopath. Or some combination of the three.