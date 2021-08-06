John and the Hole movie poster
John and the Hole
John and the Hole movie poster

John and the Hole (2021)

Suspense
Rated R
103 min.
Release Date
August 6, 2021 (Limited)
Digital Date
August 6, 2021
DVD Release Date
March 15, 2022 (Buy on Amazon)
Director
Pascual Sisto
Writer
Nicolás Giacobone
Cast
Charlie Shotwell,  Michael C. Hall,  Jennifer Ehle,  Taissa Farmiga
Studio
IFC Films
Running Time
103 minutes
MPAA Rating
Rated R for language

In this enigmatic and unsettling meditation on adolescent angst, 13-year-old John (Charlie Shotwell) discovers an unfinished bunker while exploring the neighboring woods—a deep hole in the ground. Seemingly without provocation, he drugs his affluent parents (Michael C. Hall and Jennifer Ehle) and older sister (Taissa Farmiga), holding them captive within the bunker. As they anxiously wait for John to free them from the hole, the boy returns home, where he can finally enjoy and explore...

MOVIE REVIEW

A 13-year-old boy drugs his family and traps them in an unfinished bunker in the woods in the directly titled John and the Hole. That's right, the boy's name is John, and John apparently doesn't like his family. Or just he wants to be alone for a few days. Or he's a sociopath. Or some combination of the three.
