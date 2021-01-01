John and the Hole (2021)Suspense
103 min.
TBA 2021
103 minutes
Not Rated
While exploring the neighboring woods, 13-year-old John (Charlie Shotwell) discovers an unfinished bunker—a deep hole in the ground. Seemingly without provocation, he drugs his affluent parents (Michael C. Hall and Jennifer Ehle) and older sister (Taissa Farmiga) and drags their unconscious bodies into the bunker, where he holds them captive. As they anxiously wait for John to free them from the hole, the boy returns home, where he can finally do what he wants.... Full synopsis »
MOVIE REVIEW
A 13-year-old boy drugs his family and traps them in an unfinished bunker in the woods in the directly titled John and the Hole. That’s right, the boy’s name is John, and John apparently doesn’t like his family. Or just he wants to be alone for a few days. Or he’s a sociopath. Or some combination of the three. Full movie review »