NA
FilmJabber
NA
Users
YOUR RATING
A
B
C
D
F

John Wick 3: Parabellum (2019) - Movie Details

Action
Release Date
May 17, 2019
Director
Chad Stahelski
Writer
Derek Kolstad
Cast
Keanu Reeves, Asia Kate Dillon, Halle Berry, Ian McShane, Laurence Fishburne
Studio
Lionsgate
Running Time
Not available
MPAA Rating
Not Rated

In this third installment of the adrenaline-fueled action franchise, super-assassin John Wick (Keanu Reeves) returns with a $14 million price tag on his head and an army of bounty-hunting killers on his trail. After killing a member of the shadowy international assassin’s guild, the High Table, John Wick is excommunicado, but the world’s most ruthless hit men and women await his every turn.... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

This movie review is currently away from the desk. Please come again.
NA
FilmJabber
NA
Users
YOUR RATING
A
B
C
D
F
MOVIE FEATURES
'Glass' is Not the Movie You're Looking For 'Glass' is Not the Movie You're Looking For
The 20 Most Memorable Performances of 2018 The 20 Most Memorable Performances of 2018
A Very Late 'Aquaman' Review A Very Late 'Aquaman' Review
The 10 Best Movies of 2018 The 10 Best Movies of 2018