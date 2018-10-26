Johnny English Strikes Again movie poster
NA
FilmJabber
NA
Users
YOUR RATING
A
B
C
D
F
Johnny English Strikes Again movie poster

Johnny English Strikes Again (2018) - Movie Details

Action Comedy
Release Date
October 26, 2018
Director
David Kerr
Writer
Robert Wade
Cast
Rowan Atkinson, Olga Kurylenko, Emma Thompson, Jake Lacy
Studio
Universal Pictures
Running Time
Not available
MPAA Rating
Rated PG for some action violence, rude humor, language and brief nudity

he new adventure begins when a cyber-attack reveals the identity of all active undercover agents in Britain, leaving Johnny English as the secret service’s last hope. Called out of retirement, English dives head first into action with the mission to find the mastermind hacker. As a man with few skills and analogue methods, Johnny English must overcome the challenges of modern technology to make this mission a success.... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

This movie review is currently away from the desk. Please come again.

MOVIE PHOTOS

NA
FilmJabber
NA
Users
YOUR RATING
A
B
C
D
F
MOVIE FEATURES
Review: 'Sicario: Day of the Soldado' Review: 'Sicario: Day of the Soldado'
The New R-Rated Predator Trailer is Here The New R-Rated Predator Trailer is Here
Ranking the Mission: Impossible Movies Ranking the Mission: Impossible Movies
Review: 'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' Review: 'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom'