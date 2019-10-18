NA
Jojo Rabbit (2019) - Movie Details

Release Date
October 18, 2019
Director
Taika Waititi
Writer
Taika Waititi
Cast
Roman Griffin Davis, Thomasin McKenzie, Taika Waititi, Rebel Wilson, Stephen Merchant, Alfie Allen, Sam Rockwell, Scarlett Johansson
Studio
Fox Searchlight Pictures
Running Time
Not available
MPAA Rating
Not Rated

A World War II satire following an awkward young German boy (Roman Griffin Davis) raised by a single mother (Scarlett Johansson), and whose only ally is his imaginary friend Hitler (Waititi). His naïve patriotism is tested when he meets a young girl (Thomasin McKenzie) who upends his world views, forcing him to face his biggest fears.... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

This movie review is currently away from the desk. Please come again.
