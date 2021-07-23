NA
FilmJabber
NA
Users
YOUR RATING
A
B
C
D
F
Movie Overview Movie Synopsis
Movie Review
Movie Trailers

Jolt (2021)

Action
91 min.
Release Date
July 23, 2021 (Video)
Digital Date
July 23, 2021 (Amazon Exclusive)
Director
Tanya Wexler
Writer
Scott Wascha
Cast
Kate Beckinsale, Bobby Cannavale, Jai Courtney, Laverne Cox, David Bradley,  Ori Pfeffer, Susan Sarandon, Stanley Tucci
Studio
Amazon Studios
Running Time
91 minutes
MPAA Rating
Not Rated

Lindy is a beautiful, sardonically-funny woman with a painful secret: Due to a lifelong, rare neurological disorder, she experiences sporadic rage-filled, murderous impulses that can only be stopped when she shocks herself with a special electrode device. Unable to find love and connection in a world that fears her bizarre condition, she finally trusts a man long enough to fall in love, only to find him murdered the next day. Heartbroken and enraged, she embarks... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

This movie review is currently away from the desk. Please come again.
NA
FilmJabber
NA
Users
YOUR RATING
A
B
C
D
F
Movie Overview Movie Synopsis
Movie Review
Movie Trailers
MOVIE FEATURES
'Luca' Ain't Got 'Soul' 'Luca' Ain't Got 'Soul'
'Gaia' is the New Horror Movie to Watch 'Gaia' is the New Horror Movie to Watch
Watch the Final 'Tomorrow War' Trailer Watch the Final 'Tomorrow War' Trailer
'In the Heights' Soars 'In the Heights' Soars