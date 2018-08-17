Juliet, Naked movie poster
FilmJabber
Juliet, Naked movie poster

Juliet, Naked (2018) - Movie Details

Drama Comedy
98 min.
Release Date
August 17, 2018 (Limited)
Director
Jesse Peretz
Writer
Evgenia Peretz, Jim Taylor, Tamara Jenkins
Cast
Rose Byrne, Ethan Hawke, Chris O’Dowd
Studio
Lionsgate
Running Time
98 minutes
MPAA Rating
Not Rated

Annie (Rose Byrne) is stuck in a long-term relationship with Duncan (Chris O’Dowd) – an obsessive fan of obscure rocker Tucker Crowe (Ethan Hawke). When the acoustic demo of Tucker's hit record from 25 years ago surfaces, its release leads to a life-changing encounter with the elusive rocker himself. Based on the novel by Nick Hornby, JULIET, NAKED is a comic account of life’s second chances.... Full synopsis »

