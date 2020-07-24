Jungle Cruise movie poster
NA
Jungle Cruise
Jungle Cruise movie poster

Jungle Cruise (2020)

Family Comedy Adventure
Release Date
July 24, 2020
Director
Jaume Collet-Serra
Writer
Glenn Ficarra, Michael Green, John Requa
Cast
Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt, Edgar Ramirez, Jack Whitehall, Jesse Plemons, Paul Giamatti
Studio
Walt Disney Pictures
Running Time
Not available
MPAA Rating
Not Rated

Inspired by the famous Disneyland theme park ride, Disney’s JUNGLE CRUISE is an adventure-filled, Amazon-jungle expedition starring Dwayne Johnson as the charismatic riverboat captain and Emily Blunt as a determined explorer on a research mission. Also starring in the film are Edgar Ramirez, Jack Whitehall, with Jesse Plemons, and Paul Giamatti.... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

This movie review is currently away from the desk. Please come again.
