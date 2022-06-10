Jurassic Park: Dominion

Release Date
June 10, 2022
Director
Writer
Cast
Studio
Running Time
Not available
MPAA Rating
Not Rated
From Jurassic World architect and director Colin Trevorrow, Dominion takes place four years after Isla Nublar has been destroyed. Dinosaurs now live—and hunt—alongside humans all over the world. This fragile balance will reshape the future and determine, once and for all, whether human beings are to remain the apex predators on a planet they now share with history’s most fearsome creatures.... Full synopsis »
MOVIE REVIEW
