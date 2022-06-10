Jurassic Park: Dominion movie poster
NA
FilmJabber
NA
Users
YOUR RATING
A
B
C
D
F
Jurassic Park: Dominion
Jurassic Park: Dominion movie poster

Jurassic Park: Dominion (2022)

Horror Action

From Jurassic World architect and director Colin Trevorrow, Dominion takes place four years after Isla Nublar has been destroyed. Dinosaurs now live—and hunt—alongside humans all over the world. This fragile balance will reshape the future and determine, once and for all, whether human beings are to remain the apex predators on a planet they now share with history’s most fearsome creatures.

... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

This movie review is currently away from the desk. Please come again.
NA
FilmJabber
NA
Users
YOUR RATING
A
B
C
D
F
MOVIE FEATURES
The Jurassic Park: Dominion Trailer is Here The Jurassic Park: Dominion Trailer is Here
Best Picture Nominee 'King Richard' Isn't Quite BP Worthy Best Picture Nominee 'King Richard' Isn't Quite BP Worthy
'Moonfall' is a Disaster of a Disaster Movie 'Moonfall' is a Disaster of a Disaster Movie
Nostalgia-Heavy 'Ghostbusters: Afterlife' Now on DVD Nostalgia-Heavy 'Ghostbusters: Afterlife' Now on DVD