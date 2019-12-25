NA
Just Mercy (2019)

Drama
Release Date
December 25, 2019 (Limited)
January 10, 2020
Director
Destin Daniel Cretton
Writer
Destin Daniel Cretton, Andrew Lanham
Cast
Michael B. Jordan, Jamie Foxx, Brie Larson, Rob Morgan, Tim Blake Nelson, Rafe Spall, Karen Kendrick
Studio
Warner Brothers
Running Time
Not available
MPAA Rating
Rated PG-13 for thematic content, including some racial epithets

A powerful and thought-provoking true story, “Just Mercy” follows young lawyer Bryan Stevenson (Jordan) and his history-making battle for justice. After graduating from Harvard, Bryan had his pick of lucrative jobs. Instead, he heads to Alabama to defend those wrongly condemned or who were not afforded proper representation, with the support of local advocate Eva Ansley (Larson). One of his first, and most incendiary, cases is that of Walter McMillian (Foxx), who,... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

