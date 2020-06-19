NA
FilmJabber
NA
Users
YOUR RATING
A
B
C
D
F
Movie Overview Movie Synopsis
Movie Review
Movie Trailers

Kajillionaire (2020)

Comedy
Release Date
June 19, 2020 (Limited)
Director
Miranda July
Writer
Miranda July
Cast
Evan Rachel Wood, Gina Rodriguez, Richard Jenkins, Debra Winger
Studio
Focus Features
Running Time
Not available
MPAA Rating
Not Rated

From acclaimed writer/director Miranda July comes a profoundly moving and wildly original comedy. Con-artists Theresa (Debra Winger) and Robert (Richard Jenkins) have spent 26 years training their only daughter, Old Dolio (Evan Rachel Wood), to swindle, scam, and steal at every opportunity. During a desperate, hastily conceived heist, they charm a stranger (Gina Rodriguez) into joining their next scam, only to have their entire world turned upside down.... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

This movie review is currently away from the desk. Please come again.
NA
FilmJabber
NA
Users
YOUR RATING
A
B
C
D
F
Movie Overview Movie Synopsis
Movie Review
Movie Trailers
MOVIE FEATURES
15 Great Movies on Netflix You Probably Haven’t Seen 15 Great Movies on Netflix You Probably Haven’t Seen
What to Stream This Weekend What to Stream This Weekend
The Striking 'Invisible Man' is Now on Digital The Striking 'Invisible Man' is Now on Digital
Watch the New Trailer for Pixar's 'Soul' Watch the New Trailer for Pixar's 'Soul'