Kajillionaire (2020)Comedy
Release Date
June 19, 2020 (Limited)
Director
Writer
Studio
Running Time
Not available
MPAA Rating
Not Rated
From acclaimed writer/director Miranda July comes a profoundly moving and wildly original comedy. Con-artists Theresa (Debra Winger) and Robert (Richard Jenkins) have spent 26 years training their only daughter, Old Dolio (Evan Rachel Wood), to swindle, scam, and steal at every opportunity. During a desperate, hastily conceived heist, they charm a stranger (Gina Rodriguez) into joining their next scam, only to have their entire world turned upside down.... Full synopsis »
MOVIE REVIEW
This movie review is currently away from the desk. Please come again.