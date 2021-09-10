Kate (2021)Action
Rated R
106 min.
Digital Date
September 10, 2021 (Netflix)
Director
Writer
Studio
Running Time
106 minutes
MPAA Rating
Rated R for strong bloody violence and language throughout
After she’s poisoned, a ruthless criminal operative has less than 24 hours to exact revenge on her enemies and in the process forms an unexpected bond with the daughter of one of her past victims.
There’s no time for mercy.... Full synopsis »
MOVIE REVIEW
