Kate movie poster

Kate (2021)

Action
Rated R
106 min.
Digital Date
September 10, 2021 (Netflix)
Director
Cedric Nicolas-Troyan
Writer
Umair Aleem
Cast
Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Woody Harrelson, Michiel Huisman
Studio
Netflix
Running Time
106 minutes
MPAA Rating
Rated R for strong bloody violence and language throughout

After she’s poisoned, a ruthless criminal operative has less than 24 hours to exact revenge on her enemies and in the process forms an unexpected bond with the daughter of one of her past victims.

There’s no time for mercy.

... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

This movie review is currently away from the desk. Please come again.
