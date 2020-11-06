NA
Kindred

Kindred (2020)

Horror
Unrated
101 min.
Release Date
November 6, 2020 (Limited)
Digital Date
November 6, 2020
Director
Joe Marcantonio
Writer
Joe Marcantonio, Jason McColgan
Cast
Tamara Lawrance,  Jack Lowden,  Fiona Shaw
Studio
IFC Midnight
Running Time
101 minutes
MPAA Rating
Unrated

When her boyfriend Ben suddenly dies in an accident, mother-to-be Charlotte collapses upon receiving the news. She wakes up in Ben’s family home, a crumbling old manor house in the middle of nowhere with Ben’s overbearing mother, Margaret, and his controlling stepbrother, Thomas. They are determined to care for her, at least until the baby arrives. Grief stricken and increasingly haunted by visions possibly brought on by the pregnancy, Charlotte accepts their help. But as... Full synopsis »

