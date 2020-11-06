Koko-di Koko-da (2020)Horror
Unrated
86 min.
Release Date
November 6, 2020 (Limited)
Director
Writer
Studio
Running Time
86 minutes
MPAA Rating
Unrated
Elin and Tobias are a happily married couple who regularly vacation with their young daughter. The family is on a dreamy holiday when an innocuous case of food poisoning derails their plans and forever alters the course of their lives. Three years later, the once loving couple is on the road again to go camping, looking for one last chance to go back to the way things used to be. But what once was is... Full synopsis »
MOVIE REVIEW
One of the weirder movies you’ll see this year, Koko-di Koko-da has a couple trapped in the woods, Groundhog Day-style, as they are repeatedly murdered in maliciously twisted ways by a sideshow artist and his two comrades. Full movie review »