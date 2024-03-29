La Chimera movie poster
NA
FilmJabber
NA
Users
YOUR RATING
A
B
C
D
F
La Chimera movie poster

La Chimera (2024)

Comedy Adventure
130 min.
Release Date
March 29, 2024 (Limited)
Director
Alice Rohrwacher
Writer
Carmela Covino, Marco Pettenello, Alice Rohrwacher
Cast
Josh O'Connor, Carol Duarte, Alba Rohrwacher, Isabella Rossellini
Studio
Neon
Running Time
130 minutes
MPAA Rating
Not Rated

Everyone has their own Chimera, something they try to achieve but never manage to find. For the band of tombaroli, thieves of ancient grave goods and archaeological wonders, the Chimera means redemption from work and the dream of easy wealth. For Arthur, the Chimera looks like the woman he lost, Beniamina. To find her, Arthur challenges the invisible, searches everywhere, goes inside the earth – in search of the door to the afterlife of which... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

This movie review is currently away from the desk. Please come again.
NA
FilmJabber
NA
Users
YOUR RATING
A
B
C
D
F
MOVIE FEATURES
'The Promised Land' is a Compelling Revenge Tale 'The Promised Land' is a Compelling Revenge Tale
'Origin' is a Must-See 'Origin' is a Must-See
Space Thriller 'I.S.S.' Launches with Plenty of Thrills Space Thriller 'I.S.S.' Launches with Plenty of Thrills
The Truth About 'American Fiction' The Truth About 'American Fiction'