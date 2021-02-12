Land (2021)Drama
Rated PG-13
89 min.
Release Date
February 12, 2021 (Limited)
Director
Writer
Studio
Running Time
89 minutes
MPAA Rating
Rated PG-13 for thematic content, brief strong language, and partial nudity
From acclaimed actress Robin Wright comes her directorial debut LAND, the poignant story of one woman’s search for meaning in the vast and harsh American wilderness. Edee (Wright), in the aftermath of an unfathomable event, finds herself unable to stay connected to the world she once knew and in the face of that uncertainty, retreats to the magnificent, but unforgiving, wilds of the Rockies. After a local hunter (Demián Bichir) brings her back from the brink of death, she... Full synopsis »
MOVIE REVIEW
As good of a directorial debut as you can ask for, Robin Wright’s Land may not be anything new, but it’s nonetheless a moving tale of survival and overcoming grief. Full movie review »