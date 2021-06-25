Release Date
June 25, 2021 (Limited)
Digital Date
June 25, 2021
Director
Writer
Cast
Studio
Running Time
119 minutes
MPAA Rating
Rated R for strong bloody violence, language and some sexual references
David Stone (Sam Worthington), a renowned but down-on-his-luck writer, has the opportunity of a lifetime when he receives a surprise call from Meyer Lansky (Academy Award nominee Harvey Keitel). For decades, authorities have been trying to locate Lansky’s alleged nine-figure fortune and this is their last chance to capture the aging gangster before he dies. With the FBI close behind, the Godfather of organized crime reveals the untold truth about his life as the notorious... Full synopsis »
MOVIE REVIEW
This movie review is currently away from the desk. Please come again.