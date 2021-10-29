Last Night in Soho (2021)Horror
Rated R
116 min.
October 29, 2021
January 18, 2022 (Buy on Amazon)
116 minutes
Rated R for bloody violence, sexual content, language, brief drug material and brief graphic nudity
In acclaimed director Edgar Wright’s psychological thriller, Eloise, an aspiring fashion designer, is mysteriously able to enter the 1960s where she encounters a dazzling wannabe singer, Sandie. But the glamour is not all it appears to be and the dreams of the past start to crack and splinter into something far darker.... Full synopsis »
MOVIE REVIEW
A straight up horror thriller isn’t in the cards when Edgar Wright is involved so we get Last Night in Soho, a visually mesmerizing and constantly engrossing experience that blends genres and description, even if it ultimately feels more like a straight up horror thriller by the end. Full movie review »