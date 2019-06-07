NA
FilmJabber
NA
Users
YOUR RATING
A
B
C
D
F
Movie Overview Movie Synopsis
Movie Review
Movie Trailers
Movie Photos
Comments

Last Night (2019) - Movie Details

Comedy
Release Date
June 7, 2019
Director
Nisha Ganatra
Writer
Mindy Kaling
Cast
Mindy Kaling, Emma Thompson, John Lithgow, Max Casella, Hugh Dancy, Denis O’Hare, Reid Scott, Ike Barinholtz, John Early, Paul Walter Hauser, Amy Ryan
Studio
Amazon Studios
Running Time
Not available
MPAA Rating
Not Rated

Emma Thompson plays Katherine Newbury, who is a legendary late-night talk show host, whose world is turned upside down when she hires her only female staff writer played by Kaling. Originally intended to smooth over diversity concerns, her decision has unexpectedly hilarious consequences as two women separated by culture and generation are united by their love of a biting punchline.... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

This movie review is currently away from the desk. Please come again.
NA
FilmJabber
NA
Users
YOUR RATING
A
B
C
D
F
Movie Overview Movie Synopsis
Movie Review
Movie Trailers
Movie Photos
Comments
MOVIE FEATURES
The New 'Hellboy' Trailer is Here The New 'Hellboy' Trailer is Here
Watch the New 'Dark Phoenix' Trailer Watch the New 'Dark Phoenix' Trailer
Move Over Oscars. Here are the 10 Best Movies of 2018 Move Over Oscars. Here are the 10 Best Movies of 2018
The 20 Most Memorable Performances of 2018 The 20 Most Memorable Performances of 2018