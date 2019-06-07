Last Night (2019) - Movie Details
Release Date
June 7, 2019
Director
Writer
Cast
Studio
Running Time
Not available
MPAA Rating
Not Rated
Emma Thompson plays Katherine Newbury, who is a legendary late-night talk show host, whose world is turned upside down when she hires her only female staff writer played by Kaling. Originally intended to smooth over diversity concerns, her decision has unexpectedly hilarious consequences as two women separated by culture and generation are united by their love of a biting punchline.... Full synopsis »
