Drama
109 min.
Release Date
June 29, 2018 (Limited)
Director
Debra Granik
Writer
Debra Granik, Anne Rosellini
Cast
Ben Foster, Jeff Kober, Dale Dickey
Studio
Bleecker Street
Running Time
109 minutes
MPAA Rating
Rated PG for thematic material throughout

Leave No Trace is about a father who has lived blissfully off the grid in a nature reserve outside Portland with his 13-year-old daughter. When a chance encounter blows their cover, they’re put into the charge of social services. They then set off on a perilous journey back to the wilderness and are forced to confront their simultaneous desires for community and solitude.... Full synopsis »

One of the best and most serious dramas of the year also delivers the year’s funniest scene. Halfway through Leave No Trace, after Will (Ben Foster) and his daughter Tom (Thomasin McKenzie) are ripped from their idyllic camp in the middle of the forest and placed, at least temporarily, in society, they witness a group of elderly religious women performing a ribbon ceremony that rivals the Will Ferrell interpretative dance scene in Old School. It had me crying-laughing in my seat. Full movie review »

