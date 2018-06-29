Leave No Trace is about a father who has lived blissfully off the grid in a nature reserve outside Portland with his 13-year-old daughter. When a chance encounter blows their cover, they’re put into the charge of social services. They then set off on a perilous journey back to the wilderness and are forced to confront their simultaneous desires for community and solitude.... Full synopsis »

One of the best and most serious dramas of the year also delivers the year’s funniest scene. Halfway through, after Will (Ben Foster) and his daughter Tom (Thomasin McKenzie) are ripped from their idyllic camp in the middle of the forest and placed, at least temporarily, in society, they witness a group of elderly religious women performing a ribbon ceremony that rivals the Will Ferrell interpretative dance scene in. It had me crying-laughing in my seat.