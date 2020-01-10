Les Misérables movie poster
NA
FilmJabber
NA
Users
YOUR RATING
A
B
C
D
F
Les Misérables movie poster

Les Misérables (2019)

Foreign Drama Crime
103 min.
Release Date
January 10, 2020 (Limited)
Director
Ladj Ly
Writer
Ladj Ly, Giordano Gederlini, Alexis Maneti
Cast
Damien Bonnard, Alexis Manenti, Djebril Zonga, Steve Tientcheu, Jeanne Balibar
Studio
Amazon Studios
Running Time
103 minutes
MPAA Rating
Rated R for language throughout, some disturbing/violent content, and sexual references

Stéphane (Damien Bonnard, Staying Vertical), has recently joined the Anti-Crime squad in Montfermeil, a sensitive district of the Paris projects. Paired up with Chris (Alexis Manenti) and Gwada (Djebril Zonga), whose methods are sometimes unorthodox, he rapidly discovers the tensions between the various neighborhood groups. When the trio finds themselves overrun during the course of an arrest, a drone begins filming every move they make.... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

This movie review is currently away from the desk. Please come again.
NA
FilmJabber
NA
Users
YOUR RATING
A
B
C
D
F
MOVIE FEATURES
Review: 'The Lighthouse' Review: 'The Lighthouse'
Is 'Parasite' the Best Movie of the Year? Is 'Parasite' the Best Movie of the Year?
'The Lion King' Has Been Remade to Steal Your Money 'The Lion King' Has Been Remade to Steal Your Money
Watch the Final 'Star Wars' Trailer Watch the Final 'Star Wars' Trailer