Let Him Go (2020)

Suspense
Release Date
August 21, 2020
Director
Thomas Bezucha
Writer
Thomas Bezucha
Cast
Kevin Costner, Diane Lane, Lesley Manville
Studio
Focus Features
Running Time
Not available
MPAA Rating
Not Rated

Following the loss of their son, retired sheriff George Blackledge (Kevin Costner) and his wife Margaret (Diane Lane) leave their Montana ranch to rescue their young grandson. When they discover that he is in the clutches of a dangerous family living off the grid in the Dakotas, George and Margaret must fight for the survival of their family.... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

This movie review is currently away from the desk. Please come again.
