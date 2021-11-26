Release Date
November 26, 2021 (Limited)
Director
Writer
Studio
Running Time
133 minutes
MPAA Rating
Rated R for language, sexual material, and some drug use
LICORICE PIZZA is the story of Alana Kane and Gary Valentine growing up, running around and falling in love in the San Fernando Valley, 1973. Written and Directed by Paul Thomas Anderson, the film tracks the treacherous navigation of first love.... Full synopsis »
MOVIE REVIEW
I’m still not sure what the point of Licorice Pizza is, but it’s one hell of half of a great movie. From Paul Thomas Anderson, the director of one of the best movies of all time—There Will Be Blood—and a handful of other greats, this meandering romantic comedy drama gives zero shits about structure or purpose or even its audience and in doing so delivers one of the most satisfying stretches of film you’ve seen all year… until it runs out of steam and withers in front of you. Full movie review »