Licorice Pizza movie poster
NA
FilmJabber
NA
Users
YOUR RATING
A
B
C
D
F
Movie Overview Movie Synopsis
Movie Review
Movie Trailers
Licorice Pizza movie poster

Licorice Pizza (2021)

Romance Drama
Rated R
Release Date
November 26, 2021 (Limited)
Director
Paul Thomas Anderson
Writer
Paul Thomas Anderson
Cast
Alana Haim, Cooper Hoffman, Sean Penn, Tom Waits, Bradley Cooper, Benny Safdie
Studio
Focus Features
Running Time
Not available
MPAA Rating
Rated R for language, sexual material, and some drug use

LICORICE PIZZA is the story of Alana Kane and Gary Valentine growing up, running around and falling in love in the San Fernando Valley, 1973. Written and Directed by Paul Thomas Anderson, the film tracks the treacherous navigation of first love.

... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

This movie review is currently away from the desk. Please come again.
NA
FilmJabber
NA
Users
YOUR RATING
A
B
C
D
F
Movie Overview Movie Synopsis
Movie Review
Movie Trailers
MOVIE FEATURES
The New 'Venom' is a Torturous 90 Minutes The New 'Venom' is a Torturous 90 Minutes
'No Time to Die,' No Need to Rush 'No Time to Die,' No Need to Rush
Netflix's 'The Guilty' Entertaining, Not Riveting Netflix's 'The Guilty' Entertaining, Not Riveting
'Foundation' Desperately Wants to Be a Sci-Fi Epic. Is It? 'Foundation' Desperately Wants to Be a Sci-Fi Epic. Is It?