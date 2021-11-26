Release Date
November 26, 2021 (Limited)
Director
Writer
Studio
Running Time
Not available
MPAA Rating
Rated R for language, sexual material, and some drug use
LICORICE PIZZA is the story of Alana Kane and Gary Valentine growing up, running around and falling in love in the San Fernando Valley, 1973. Written and Directed by Paul Thomas Anderson, the film tracks the treacherous navigation of first love.... Full synopsis »
MOVIE REVIEW
This movie review is currently away from the desk. Please come again.