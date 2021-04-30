NA
Limbo (2021)

Drama Foreign
Release Date
April 30, 2021 (Limited)
Director
Ben Sharrock
Writer
Ben Sharrock
Cast
Amir El-Masry,  Vikash Bhai, Ola Orebiyi, Kwabena Ansah,  Sidse Babett Knudsen,  Kais Nashif
Studio
Focus Features
Running Time
Not available
MPAA Rating
Not Rated

Recently nominated for two BAFTA® awards for Best British Film and Best Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer, LIMBO is a wry and poignant observation of the refugee experience, set on a fictional remote Scottish island where a group of new arrivals await the results of their asylum claims. It centers on Omar, a young Syrian musician who is burdened by his grandfather’s oud, which he has carried all the way from his homeland.

 

Reflecting the complexity... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

This movie review is currently away from the desk. Please come again.
