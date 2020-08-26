LINGUA FRANCA follows the story of an undocumented Filipina trans woman Olivia (Sandoval) who is the live-in caregiver for Olga (Lynn Cohen - "Sex and the City", "Munich"), an elderly Russian woman in Brooklyn’s Brighton Beach neighborhood. Olivia’s main priority is to secure a green card to stay in America, but when she unexpectedly becomes romantically involved with Olga’s adult grandson Alex (Eamon Farren - "Twin Peaks: The Return", "The Witcher"), issues around identity, civil rights... Full synopsis »

A trans woman, who also happens to be an illegal immigrant, forms a romantic relationship with a man battling alcoholism in the poignant. Featuring great performances by both Isabel Sandoval, who also wrote and directed the movie, and Eamon Farren, the movie is powered by their unlikely chemistry. Though the film starts off a bit jumbled, introducing several characters who have little bearing on the plot,comes to life when it becomes comfortable with its two flawed protagonists.