Little Monsters follows Dave (Alexander England), a washed-up musician who volunteers to chaperone his nephew's kindergarten class field trip after taking a serious liking to the fearless schoolteacher, Miss Caroline (Lupita Nyong'o). Dave's intentions are complicated by the presence of the world's most famous kids' show personality and competition for Miss Caroline's affections, Teddy McGiggle (Josh Gad). One thing none of them bargained for, however, is a sudden zombie outbreak. Will Dave rise to the... Full synopsis »