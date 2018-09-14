Lizzie movie poster
Lizzie movie poster

Lizzie (2018) - Movie Details

Suspense
106 min.
Release Date
September 14, 2018 (Limited)
Director
Craig William Macneill
Writer
Bryce Kass
Cast
Chloë Sevigny, Kristen Stewart
Studio
Roadside Attractions
Running Time
106 minutes
MPAA Rating
Rated R for violence and grisly images, nudity, a scene of sexuality and some language

Academy Award (R) nominee Chloë Sevigny (Boys Don't Cry, "Big Love") stars as Lizzie Borden, the notorious woman at the heart of one of the most enduring mysteries in American history. After a lifetime of loneliness, Lizzie finds a kindred spirit in housemaid Bridget Sullivan (Kristen Stewart) and their secret intimacy sparks an unthinkable act. Director Craig William Macneill (The Boy (2015), "Channel Zero: Candle Cove") explores the days leading up to the savage crimes... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

This movie review is currently away from the desk. Please come again.

