Academy Award (R) nominee Chloë Sevigny (Boys Don't Cry, "Big Love") stars as Lizzie Borden, the notorious woman at the heart of one of the most enduring mysteries in American history. After a lifetime of loneliness, Lizzie finds a kindred spirit in housemaid Bridget Sullivan (Kristen Stewart) and their secret intimacy sparks an unthinkable act. Director Craig William Macneill (The Boy (2015), "Channel Zero: Candle Cove") explores the days leading up to the savage crimes... Full synopsis »