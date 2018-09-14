Lizzie (2018) - Movie Details
106 min.
Release Date
September 14, 2018 (Limited)
Director
Writer
Cast
Studio
Running Time
106 minutes
MPAA Rating
Rated R for violence and grisly images, nudity, a scene of sexuality and some language
Academy Award (R) nominee Chloë Sevigny (Boys Don't Cry, "Big Love") stars as Lizzie Borden, the notorious woman at the heart of one of the most enduring mysteries in American history. After a lifetime of loneliness, Lizzie finds a kindred spirit in housemaid Bridget Sullivan (Kristen Stewart) and their secret intimacy sparks an unthinkable act. Director Craig William Macneill (The Boy (2015), "Channel Zero: Candle Cove") explores the days leading up to the savage crimes... Full synopsis »
MOVIE REVIEW
This movie review is currently away from the desk. Please come again.