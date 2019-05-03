Long Shot (2019) - Movie Details
Release Date
May 3, 2019
Director
Writer
Cast
Studio
Running Time
Not available
MPAA Rating
Not Rated
When Fred Flarsky (Seth Rogen) reunites with his first crush, one of the most influential women in the world Charlotte Field (Charlize Theron), he charms her with his self-deprecating humor and his memories of her youthful idealism. As she prepares to make a run for the Presidency, Charlotte hires Fred as her speechwriter. A fish out of water on Charlotte's elite team, Fred is unprepared for her glamorous lifestyle in the limelight. Sparks fly... Full synopsis »
MOVIE REVIEW
This movie review is currently away from the desk. Please come again.