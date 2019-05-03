When Fred Flarsky (Seth Rogen) reunites with his first crush, one of the most influential women in the world Charlotte Field (Charlize Theron), he charms her with his self-deprecating humor and his memories of her youthful idealism. As she prepares to make a run for the Presidency, Charlotte hires Fred as her speechwriter. A fish out of water on Charlotte's elite team, Fred is unprepared for her glamorous lifestyle in the limelight. Sparks fly... Full synopsis »