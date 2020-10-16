Release Date
October 16, 2020 (Limited)
Digital Date
October 16, 2020
DVD Release Date
January 5, 2021 (Buy on Amazon)
Director
Writer
Studio
Running Time
109 minutes
MPAA Rating
Rated PG-13 for action/violence, language and some suggestive material
Seven years after the Monsterpocalypse, Joel Dawson (Dylan O’Brien), along with the rest of humanity, has been living underground ever since giant creatures took control of the land. After reconnecting over radio with his high school girlfriend Aimee (Jessica Henwick), who is now 80 miles away at a coastal colony, Joel begins to fall for her again. As Joel realizes that there’s nothing left for him underground, he decides against all logic to venture out... Full synopsis »
MOVIE REVIEW
In a time of crisis, at least we have the romantic drama that is Love and Monsters, about a timid young man attempting to brave a monster apocalypse to reunite with his high school crush. Unexpectedly well-made and consistently entertaining, it’s a little surprising that Paramount didn’t promote this more heavily when it was released. Full movie review »