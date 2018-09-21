Love, Gilda movie poster
Love, Gilda movie poster

Love, Gilda (2018) - Movie Details

Documentary
86 min.
Release Date
September 21, 2018
Director
Lisa D’Apolito
Writer
Cast
Gilda Radner
Studio
Magnolia Pictures
Running Time
86 minutes
MPAA Rating
Not Rated

LOVE, GILDA opens a unique window into the honest and whimsical world of beloved performer Gilda Radner, whose greatest role was sharing her story. Working with the Radner estate, D'Apolito unearthed a collection of diaries and personal audio and videotapes documenting her childhood, her comedy career, her relationships and ultimately, her struggles with cancer. These never-before-seen-or-heard footage and journal entries form the narrative spine of the documentary, allowing Gilda to tell her own story –... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

MOVIE PHOTOS

