Release Date
October 15, 2021 (NY)
October 22, 2021 (LA)
Director
Writer
Studio
Running Time
94 minutes
MPAA Rating
Not Rated
A hardworking Maltese fisherman, Jesmark is faced with an agonizing choice. He can repair his leaky luzzu – a traditional, multicolored wooden fishing boat – in the hopes of eking out a meager living at sea for his wife and newborn son, just as his father and grandfather did before him. Or he can decommission it in exchange for an EU payout and cast his lot with a sinister black-market operation that is decimating the... Full synopsis »
MOVIE REVIEW
A man debates giving up his colorful little fishing boat so his child can get special medical treatment in the poignant drama Luzzu, the feature debut from Alex Camilleri. Small and simple in scope, Luzzu nonetheless has entrancing qualities that draw you into the hardships facing a family on Malta. Full movie review »