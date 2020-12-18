Ma Rainey's Black Bottom movie poster
B+
Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Ma Rainey's Black Bottom movie poster

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom (2020)

Drama Musical
Rated R
94 min.
Release Date
December 18, 2020 (Video)
Digital Date
December 18, 2020 (Netflix Exclusive)
Director
George C. Wolfe
Writer
Ruben Santiago-Hudson,  August Wilson
Cast
 Chadwick Boseman,  Viola Davis,  Glynn Turman
Studio
Netflix
Running Time
94 minutes
MPAA Rating
Rated R for language, some sexual content and brief violence

Tensions and temperatures rise over the course of an afternoon recording session in 1920s Chicago as a band of musicians await trailblazing performer, the legendary "Mother of the Blues," Ma Rainey (Academy Award® winner Viola Davis). Late to the session, the fearless, fiery Ma engages in a battle of wills with her white manager and producer over control of her music. As the band waits in the studio's claustrophobic rehearsal room, ambitious trumpeter Levee (Chadwick... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

In Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, a fierce, energetic and mercifully short play adaptation by George C. Wolfe, the late Chadwick Boseman acts his ass off and Viola Davis chomps scenery for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. While the dialogue-heavy, 90-minute immersion feels too much like a play at times, it nonetheless has enough spice and vigor to command attention. Full movie review »
