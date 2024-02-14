Madame Web (2024)Action Comic Book
February 14, 2024
"Meanwhile, in another universe…” In a switch from the typical genre, Madame Web tells the standalone origin story of one of Marvel publishing's most enigmatic heroines. The suspense-driven thriller stars Dakota Johnson as Cassandra Webb, a paramedic in Manhattan who may have clairvoyant abilities. Forced to confront revelations about her past, she forges a relationship with three young women destined for powerful futures...if they can all survive a deadly present.... Full synopsis »
I saw Madame Web for free and I still want my money back. Yes, the new Sony-Marvel comic book movie is as advertised: a sloppy, terribly written mess that would have been considered bad even had it been released in the decade it appears it was made: the mid-90s. Full movie review »