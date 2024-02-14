Madame Web movie poster
Madame Web
Madame Web movie poster

Madame Web (2024)

Action Comic Book
Rated PG-13
116 min.
Release Date
February 14, 2024
Director
S.J. Clarkson
Writer
Kerem Sanga, Matt Sazama, Burk Sharpless
Cast
Dakota Johnson, Sydney Sweeney, Emma Roberts, Isabela Merced, Adam Scott
Studio
Sony Pictures
Running Time
116 minutes
MPAA Rating
Rated PG-13 for violence/action and languag

"Meanwhile, in another universe…” In a switch from the typical genre, Madame Web tells the standalone origin story of one of Marvel publishing's most enigmatic heroines. The suspense-driven thriller stars Dakota Johnson as Cassandra Webb, a paramedic in Manhattan who may have clairvoyant abilities. Forced to confront revelations about her past, she forges a relationship with three young women destined for powerful futures...if they can all survive a deadly present.

Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

I saw Madame Web for free and I still want my money back. Yes, the new Sony-Marvel comic book movie is as advertised: a sloppy, terribly written mess that would have been considered bad even had it been released in the decade it appears it was made: the mid-90s.
