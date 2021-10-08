Madres movie poster
Madres (2021)

Horror
Digital Date
October 8, 2021 (Amazon)
Director
Ryan Zarazoga
Writer
Marcella Ochoa, Mario Miscione
Cast
Tenoch Huerta, Ariana Guerra, Evelyn Gonzalez, Kerry Cahill,  Elpidia Carrillo 
Studio
Amazon Studios
Running Time
Not available
MPAA Rating
Not Rated

Beto (Tenoch Huerta) and Diana (Ariana Guerra), a young Mexican-American couple expecting their first child, move to a small town in 1970’s California where Beto has been offered a job managing a farm. Isolated from the community and plagued by confusing nightmares, Diana explores the rundown company ranch where they reside, finding a grisly talisman and a box containing the belongings of the previous residents. Her discoveries will lead her to a truth much stranger... Full synopsis »

This movie review is currently away from the desk. Please come again.
