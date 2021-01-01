“Magic Mike’s Last Dance,” the third installment in the blockbuster film franchise starring Channing Tatum, will debut exclusively on HBO Max. The team behind the first “Magic Mike,” which garnered praise from critics and audiences alike, has come together to create the magic again. Tatum will reprise his role as “Mike Lane” and Steven Soderbergh returns to the helm with a script from Reid Carolin, who also wrote the first two films.

...