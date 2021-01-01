NA
FilmJabber
NA
Users
YOUR RATING
A
B
C
D
F
Movie Overview Movie Synopsis
Movie Review
Movie Trailers

Magic Mike's Last Dance (2022)

Comedy Drama
Release Date
TBA 2022
Director
Steven Soderbergh
Writer
Reid Carolin
Cast
Channing Tatum
Studio
Warner Brothers
Running Time
Not available
MPAA Rating
Not Rated

“Magic Mike’s Last Dance,” the third installment in the blockbuster film franchise starring Channing Tatum, will debut exclusively on HBO Max. The team behind the first “Magic Mike,” which garnered praise from critics and audiences alike, has come together to create the magic again. Tatum will reprise his role as “Mike Lane” and Steven Soderbergh returns to the helm with a script from Reid Carolin, who also wrote the first two films. 

... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

This movie review is currently away from the desk. Please come again.
NA
FilmJabber
NA
Users
YOUR RATING
A
B
C
D
F
Movie Overview Movie Synopsis
Movie Review
Movie Trailers
MOVIE FEATURES
Our Spoiler-Free 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Review Our Spoiler-Free 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Review
A Review of Guillermo del Toro's 'Nightmare Alley' A Review of Guillermo del Toro's 'Nightmare Alley'
'Swan Song' the Contemplative Sci-fi Drama We Need Right Now 'Swan Song' the Contemplative Sci-fi Drama We Need Right Now
Review: 'The Lost Daughter' Review: 'The Lost Daughter'