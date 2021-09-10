Malignant movie poster
Malignant movie poster

Malignant (2021)

Horror
Rated R
Release Date
September 10, 2021
Digital Date
September 10, 2021 (HBO)
Director
James Wan
Writer
Akela Cooper
Cast
 Annabelle Wallis,  Maddie Hasson, George Young, Michole Briana White, Jacqueline McKenzie, Jake Abel,  Ingrid Bisu
Studio
Warner Brothers
Running Time
Not available
MPAA Rating
Rated R for strong horror violence and gruesome images, and for language

“Malignant” is the latest creation from “Conjuring” universe architect James Wan (“Aquaman,” “Furious 7”).  The film marks director Wan’s return to his roots with this new original horror thriller.

In the film, Madison is paralyzed by shocking visions of grisly murders, and her torment worsens as she discovers that these waking dreams are in fact terrifying realities.  

... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

This movie review is currently away from the desk. Please come again.
