Pacific Northwest. 1983 AD. Outsiders Red Miller and Mandy Bloom lead a loving and peaceful existence. When their pine-scented haven is savagely destroyed by a cult led by the sadistic Jeremiah Sand, Red is catapulted into a phantasmagoric journey filled with bloody vengeance and laced with fire.... Full synopsis »

I don’t often review Nicolas Cage movies, but then again Nicolas Cage isn’t usually in movies where a demented cult murders his girlfriend and he goes on a murderous rampage, killing humans and demons alike., from constellation Panos Cosmatos, isn’t necessarily what you’d call a good movie, but if you like your horror movies about murderous, demon-killing rampages with a dose of the psychedelic and a splash of strange Nic Cage facial expressions…