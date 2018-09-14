Mandy (2018) - Movie Details
121 min.
Release Date
September 14, 2018 (Limited)
Director
Writer
Studio
Running Time
121 minutes
MPAA Rating
Unrated
Pacific Northwest. 1983 AD. Outsiders Red Miller and Mandy Bloom lead a loving and peaceful existence. When their pine-scented haven is savagely destroyed by a cult led by the sadistic Jeremiah Sand, Red is catapulted into a phantasmagoric journey filled with bloody vengeance and laced with fire.... Full synopsis »
MOVIE REVIEW
I don’t often review Nicolas Cage movies, but then again Nicolas Cage isn’t usually in movies where a demented cult murders his girlfriend and he goes on a murderous rampage, killing humans and demons alike. Mandy, from constellation Panos Cosmatos, isn’t necessarily what you’d call a good movie, but if you like your horror movies about murderous, demon-killing rampages with a dose of the psychedelic and a splash of strange Nic Cage facial expressions… Full movie review »