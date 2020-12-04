Mank movie poster
Mank
Mank (2020)

Drama
Rated R
131 min.
Release Date
December 4, 2020 (Limited)
Digital Date
December 4, 2020 (Netflix Exclusive)
Director
David Fincher
Writer
Jack Fincher
Cast
Lily Collins,  Tuppence Middleton,  Gary Oldman 
Studio
Netflix
Running Time
131 minutes
MPAA Rating
Rated R for some language

1930s Hollywood is reevaluated through the eyes of scathing wit and alcoholic screenwriter Herman J. Mankiewicz as he races to finish "Citizen Kane."

Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

Mank, unsurprisingly, is a movie for no one. And by no one I don't mean absolutely no one, but a statistically tiny population of people that include director David Fincher, his late father and writer of the film, Jack, and a sampling of cinephiles and film studies majors who get a little too excited, if you know what I'm saying, about stories from old-era cinema. There is nothing wrong with making a movie for nearly no one (clearly this film is very personal for Fincher), but when a film gets released with considerable awards buzz, Oscar-winning Gary Oldman in the title role, and a superb director behind the camera—oh, and on Netflix, meaning mass access—I simply have to warn you that this movie isn't, likely, for you.
MOVIE FEATURES
