, unsurprisingly, is a movie for no one. And by no one I don’t mean absolutely no one, but a statistically tiny population of people that include director David Fincher, his late father and writer of the film, Jack, and a sampling of cinephiles and film studies majors who get a little too excited, if you know what I’m saying, about stories from old-era cinema. There is nothing wrong with making a movie for nearly no one (clearly this film is very personal for Fincher), but when a film gets released with considerable awards buzz, Oscar-winning Gary Oldman in the title role, and a superb director behind the camera—oh, and on Netflix, meaning mass access—I simply have to warn you that this movie isn’t, likely, for you.