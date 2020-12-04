Mank (2020)Drama
Rated R
131 min.
Release Date
December 4, 2020 (Limited)
Digital Date
December 4, 2020 (Netflix Exclusive)
131 minutes
Rated R for some language
1930s Hollywood is reevaluated through the eyes of scathing wit and alcoholic screenwriter Herman J. Mankiewicz as he races to finish "Citizen Kane."... Full synopsis »
MOVIE REVIEW
Mank, unsurprisingly, is a movie for no one. And by no one I don’t mean absolutely no one, but a statistically tiny population of people that include director David Fincher, his late father and writer of the film, Jack, and a sampling of cinephiles and film studies majors who get a little too excited, if you know what I’m saying, about stories from old-era cinema. There is nothing wrong with making a movie for nearly no one (clearly this film is very personal for Fincher), but when a film gets released with considerable awards buzz, Oscar-winning Gary Oldman in the title role, and a superb director behind the camera—oh, and on Netflix, meaning mass access—I simply have to warn you that this movie isn’t, likely, for you. Full movie review »