Marcel the Shell with Shoes On movie poster
NA
FilmJabber
NA
Users
YOUR RATING
A
B
C
D
F
Marcel the Shell with Shoes On movie poster

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On (2022)

Comedy
Rated PG
89 min.
Release Date
June 24, 2022 (Limited)
Director
Dean Fleischer Camp
Writer
Dean Fleischer Camp, Elisabeth Holm, Nick Paley, Jenny Slate
Cast
Jenny Slate, Rosa Salazar, Thomas Mann, Isabella Rossellini
Studio
A24
Running Time
89 minutes
MPAA Rating
Rated PG for some suggestive material and thematic elements

Marcel is an adorable one-inch-tall shell who ekes out a colorful existence with his grandmother Connie and their pet lint, Alan. Once part of a sprawling community of shells, they now live alone as the sole survivors of a mysterious tragedy. But when a documentary filmmaker discovers them amongst the clutter of his Airbnb, the short film he posts online brings Marcel millions of passionate fans, as well as unprecedented dangers and a new hope... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

This movie review is currently away from the desk. Please come again.
NA
FilmJabber
NA
Users
YOUR RATING
A
B
C
D
F
MOVIE FEATURES
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Now on DVD 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Now on DVD
Review: 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' Review: 'Everything Everywhere All at Once'
The New Official Trailer for 'Top Gun' Takes Flight The New Official Trailer for 'Top Gun' Takes Flight
Our Ranking of the Oscar Winners & Nominees Our Ranking of the Oscar Winners & Nominees