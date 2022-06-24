Marcel the Shell with Shoes On (2022)Comedy
Rated PG
89 min.
Release Date
June 24, 2022 (Limited)
Director
Studio
Running Time
89 minutes
MPAA Rating
Rated PG for some suggestive material and thematic elements
Marcel is an adorable one-inch-tall shell who ekes out a colorful existence with his grandmother Connie and their pet lint, Alan. Once part of a sprawling community of shells, they now live alone as the sole survivors of a mysterious tragedy. But when a documentary filmmaker discovers them amongst the clutter of his Airbnb, the short film he posts online brings Marcel millions of passionate fans, as well as unprecedented dangers and a new hope... Full synopsis »
MOVIE REVIEW
This movie review is currently away from the desk. Please come again.