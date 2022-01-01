Master movie poster
Master
Drama Horror
91 min.
Release Date
TBA 2022
Director
Mariama Diallo
Writer
Mariama Diallo
Cast
Regina Hall, Zoe Renee, Talia Ryder, Talia Balsam, Amber Gray
Studio
Amazon Studios
Running Time
91 minutes
MPAA Rating
Not Rated

At an elite New England university built on the site of a Salem-era gallows hill, three women strive to find their place. Gail Bishop (Regina Hall), just instated as “Master,” a dean of students, discovers what lies behind the school’s immaculate facade; first-year student Jasmine Moore (Zoe Renee) confronts a new home that is cold and unwelcoming; and literature professor Liv Beckman (Amber Gray) collides with colleagues who question her right to belong. Navigating politics... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

In Master, three women attempt to navigate different forms of racism at an elite and very white New England university. Also in Master, you see glimpses of a good movie that never takes shape. Full movie review »
