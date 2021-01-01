Memoria (2021)Drama
136 min.
Release Date
TBA 2021
Director
Writer
Cast
Studio
Running Time
136 minutes
MPAA Rating
Not Rated
From the extraordinary mind of Palme D’or winningdirector Apichatpong Weerasethakul, and starringAcademy Award winner Tilda Swinton, comes abewilderingdrama about a Scottish woman, who, afterhearing a loud ‘bang’ at daybreak, begins experiencinga mysterious sensory syndrome while traversingthe jungles of Colombia.... Full synopsis »
MOVIE REVIEW
