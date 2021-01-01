Memoria movie poster
NA
FilmJabber
NA
Users
YOUR RATING
A
B
C
D
F
Memoria movie poster

Memoria (2021)

Drama
136 min.
Release Date
TBA 2021
Director
Apichatpong Weerasethakul
Writer
Apichatpong Weerasethakul
Cast
Tilda Swinton
Studio
Neon
Running Time
136 minutes
MPAA Rating
Not Rated

From the extraordinary mind of Palme D’or winningdirector Apichatpong Weerasethakul, and starringAcademy Award winner Tilda Swinton, comes abewilderingdrama about a Scottish woman, who, afterhearing a loud ‘bang’ at daybreak, begins experiencinga mysterious sensory syndrome while traversingthe jungles of Colombia.

... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

This movie review is currently away from the desk. Please come again.
NA
FilmJabber
NA
Users
YOUR RATING
A
B
C
D
F
MOVIE FEATURES
M. Night's 'Old' Is Bold, but Not Good M. Night's 'Old' Is Bold, but Not Good
Snake Eyes Delivers Solid Action, Confusing Characters Snake Eyes Delivers Solid Action, Confusing Characters
Wow, the New Dune Trailer is Magnificent Wow, the New Dune Trailer is Magnificent
Hamfisted 'Pig' Made for Cinephiles, Not Bacon-Loving Masses Hamfisted 'Pig' Made for Cinephiles, Not Bacon-Loving Masses