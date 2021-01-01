Memoria (2021) Drama 136 min.

Release Date TBA 2021 Director Apichatpong Weerasethakul Writer Apichatpong Weerasethakul Cast Tilda Swinton Studio Neon Running Time 136 minutes MPAA Rating Not Rated

From the extraordinary mind of Palme D’or winningdirector Apichatpong Weerasethakul, and starringAcademy Award winner Tilda Swinton, comes abewilderingdrama about a Scottish woman, who, afterhearing a loud ‘bang’ at daybreak, begins experiencinga mysterious sensory syndrome while traversingthe jungles of Colombia. ... Full synopsis » ...

MOVIE REVIEW

This movie review is currently away from the desk. Please come again.